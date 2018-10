“The scene where Khalil gets shot, and he dies. We were doing it for so long that, in order to stay in the scene, it made sense for me to just continue the emotion of it. I went to a place where it was really hard for me to pull out and go back in. George would call, ‘Cut,’ and I would still keep going. It would take me a second to kind of wind down and get out of those feelings because they were really heavy.

That was definitely the most uncomfortable I ever seen [George Tillman, the director]…he would come over and he wouldn’t want to touch me because he didn’t want to mess with me…I was still crying. Like seeing a woman cry, I think, made him so upset. I never seen him so upset before. It was really sweet.”