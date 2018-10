The film begins with a flashback. The Carter family sits around the table as Maverick (Russell Hornsby) explains to a young Starr (Kai Ture) and Seven (Hassan Welch) what no child should have to hear: What to do when they got stopped by the police. In the book, that comes much later.

“When I saw one of the first drafts of the script, and it opened with that scene of the family I was like maybe we should start the book out that way, too,” laughs Thomas. “Because I was still editing the book. There’s a deleted version of the book where it starts with that scene; it didn’t work for us but for the film it gave us this very important background scene for the character, and it informs so much of what she does and how she reacts later on. We see Starr at such a young age; 7 is such a young age to be involved in this very adult conversation. And what does that mean when so often young black kids have to get this talk and are forced out of their innocence into a world that so often sees them as a threat?”