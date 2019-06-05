The Hangover scene-stealers, ranked

Still hilarious the morning after (or 10 years later)
Upon its release in 2009, The Hangover became a surprise hit, spawning two less-memorable sequels while also propelling Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, and Bradley Cooper to stardom. But as with most great comedies (see: Forgetting Sarah Marshall), it’s the supporting players who ended up turning it into a classic. So on the 10th anniversary of Todd Phillips’ film, EW ranked The Hangover’s scene-stealers.
11. Justin Bartha as Doug
Poor Justin Bartha was never allowed to join in on the fun. Three movies and they couldn’t throw him one bone?
10. Bryan Callen as Eddie
Phillips enjoyed the comedian’s performance as the wedding chapel owner so much that Callen was cast in the sequel as an entirely new character, playing a Bangkok strip club proprietor.
9. Heather Graham as Jade
The Boogie Nights alum doesn’t get much to do in a role that was originally envisioned for Lindsay Lohan, but it’s just good to see Heather Graham.
8. Mike Epps as Black Doug
Again, poor Justin Bartha can’t even be the top-rated Doug. Epps’ appearance late in the movie as the Doug whom Chow actually kidnapped is a fun surprise, and ends up serving as both the key to finding the other Doug and the setup for the third film.
7. Rachael Harris as Melissa
Saddled with the often one-note wet-blanket-girlfriend role, Harris manages to score laughs, especially in her brief interaction with Zach Galifianakas’ Alan at Doug’s wedding.
6. Dan Finnerty as Doug and Tracy's wedding singer
Just as he did in Phillips’ Old School, Finnerty, the frontman for the Dan Band, plays a very vulgar wedding singer, one who dances on grandmas and sings tracks like 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.”
5. Grant Holmquist as Carlos/Tyler
Sorry, Justin Bartha, but the fourth spot on the poster went to the baby. And if we’re being honest, the baby probably had more to do. One of the film’s funniest scenes is still Alan pretending that “Carlos” is masturbating and declaring, “Not at the table, Carlos!”
4. Matt Walsh as Dr. Valsh
Whether he’s taking a long pause before declaring that he doesn’t think the guys were raped or telling them the chapel is “at the corner of Get a Map and F— Off,” the future Veep star steals the show in his one scene.
3. Mike Tyson as Mike Tyson
Wayne Newton and Carrot Top pop up in the epic end-credits photo show, but it’s this Vegas legend who leaves his mark (and not just on Alan’s face with a punch… or Stu’s face with a tattoo in Part II). How has some casino not yet booked Tyson for an “In the Air” residency?
2. Rob Riggle and Cleo King as officers Franklin and Garden
Riggle and King are perfectly paired as the cops who have their car stolen by the guys. A year after also being a scene-stealer in Step Brothers, Riggle especially brings the humor by calling Alan “Fat Jesus” and memorably yelling “In the faaaaaace” as Alan is stungunned.
1. Ken Jeong as Leslie Chow
Look up the definition of going for it and you will see a picture of Ken Jeong in The Hangover. The doctor-turned-actor’s performance as the often-nude, flamboyant gangster Chow was such a standout that he was essentially upgraded to fourth lead status for the subsequent films. “Toodle-oo, scene-stealer competition!”