The Halloween movies, ranked
Ever since Michael Myers' original suburban rampage in 1978, the Halloween saga has remained one of the most iconic and pervasive touchstones in American horror. Over five decades, the series has yielded a dozen entries, varying wildly in quality and popularity. Aside from one outlier, every Halloween has essentially the same structure: serial killer Michael Myers returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois and wreaks havoc on Halloween night, killing everyone in his path until someone temporarily gains the upper hand and forces him to retreat.
As new filmmakers have come aboard, the franchise has played fast and loose with its continuity and canon –– sequels, reboots, and remakes frequently contradict and ignore one another, leading to understandable audience confusion and narrative messiness. Sometimes Michael (or The Shape, as he's credited in the original film) is a supernatural being made immortal by a Druid curse, other times he's related to the main characters, and occasionally, he's not in the movie at all. But which entries in the legendary slasher series are worth watching today? As Halloween Ends hits theaters, EW takes a look back at all the previous Halloween movies, ranking them from worst to best.
12. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
The sixth Halloween movie is the only one that fails to function on a basic narrative level. It's the third and final chapter in the Thorn Trilogy, a loose overarching narrative consisting of Halloween 4-6 that follows Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) and Michael's niece Jamie Lloyd (J.C. Brandy here, portrayed by Danielle Harris in previous entries) as they try to escape Michael's attacks on Haddonfield. A pre-Clueless Paul Rudd appears as Tommy Doyle –– one of the kids that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat in the 1978 original –– who has to protect a baby from a cult. The movie also clarifies that Michael's immortality and bloodlust are the result of a Druid curse. Confused yet?
At this juncture in the series, Michael has returned to his hometown on four separate occasions, and the characters remain totally unprepared for his killing sprees, despite the fact that they're practically a local tradition at this point. Beyond the characters' laughable stupidity, The Curse of Michael Myers also suffers from an awful soundtrack, muddled direction (although a slightly better Director's Cut has been floating around for years), goofy performances, an infuriatingly non-committal ending, and a ridiculous barrage of convoluted mythological lore.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
11. Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
The follow-up to H20 undoes its predecessor's triumphant ending, giving Laurie and Michael a lackluster rematch that will infuriate all Jamie Lee Curtis fans across space and time. What follows is a tonally bizarre pseudo-satire about the perils of reality TV –– which, at the very least, is a creative swing on a conceptual level even though it totally whiffs in execution. Michael invades the set of Dangertainment and kills many of the show's competitors and crew –– and because the show revolves around fake deaths, its viewers and contestants are slow to recognize real murders as they occur.
Unfortunately, director Rick Rosenthal doesn't replicate the solid success he had with Halloween II, as the movie often feels like a cheap made-for-TV production instead of a theatrical feature thanks to stiff performances and terrible dialogue. The only silver lining: Busta Rhymes infuses his limited screen time with much-needed energy as the reality show's charismatic, kung fu-fighting director.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
10. Halloween Kills (2021)
David Gordon Green's second outing in the series takes place mere minutes after his 2018 Halloween, as Michael continues his first murderous night on the town in 40 years. In a series of increasingly gnarly attacks, he targets random strangers, former victims (Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Nancy Stephens), and Laurie Strode's shell-shocked family (Judy Greer, Andi Matichak). Like the 2018 movie, Halloween Kills attempts to ground the series with a sense of seriousness and tackle lofty themes –– this one focuses on the dangers of mob mentality (see: the much-maligned "Evil dies tonight" mantra) and the sorrow of personal failure.
Unlike its predecessor, however, Kills can't marry its thematic ambitions to its crowd-pleasing slasher sensibilities, resulting in a frustrating, inconsistent film that tries to have its cake and eat it, too. As the title suggests, its kills make for grotesquely exhilarating entertainment, but it can't integrate them into a meaningful story, one which also sees its beloved heroine mostly sidelined.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018)
9. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
It's undoubtedly one of the silliest movies in the series, yes, but The Revenge of Michael Myers is eminently watchable because it channels its silliness (for example, the goofy Keystone cops) into a short, brisk story that understands the fundamental appeal of Halloween: watching Michael Myers silently murder a bunch of teenagers without pretense or prejudice. The proceedings get pretty wacky pretty quickly, as the film begins with Michael waking up from a year-long coma, peaks with a sexy Halloween party on a farm, and ends with, you guessed it, the Shape vanishing into the night.
Along the way, Michael and Jamie (Danielle Harris) establish a strange psychic connection that allows her to witness his actions from afar, which makes for some fun dueling point-of-view set pieces. Donald Pleasence returns as a delightfully unhinged Loomis, but Harris is the star of the show, imbuing a mediocre character with overwhelming natural emotion that makes it especially terrifying to witness her in danger.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
8. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
The first hour of the fourth entry is nothing to write home about –– it swiftly but unceremoniously introduces Jamie and reintroduces Michael (who's been in a coma in a sanitarium for a decade) and Loomis. It is, however, refreshingly distinct from the rest of the series because of one key detail: Haddonfield expects Michael's return, and attempts to prepare accordingly. Sure, their preparations are totally insufficient, but at least they tried, right?
The final half-hour of this movie is one of the best stretches in the entire series, full of wild kills and a tense atmosphere. It all pales in comparison to the ending, though, which chillingly echoes a similar scene from the 1978 movie, and might be the series' single best finale outside of John Carpenter's original.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981)
7. Halloween II (2009)
Rob Zombie's follow-up to his 2007 remake is a rather audacious film in which the director spares little runtime in indulging his artistic whims, However, this stylistic, often surrealistic detour from the series, including Michael's constant visions of his deceased mom and a pale white horse from his childhood dreams guiding him on his deadly path back to Haddonfield, derail the ambitious, more linear narrative Zombie crafted in his previous Halloween.
In this sequel, we see the devastating results of Michael's earlier rampage, with Laurie (Scout Taylor-Compton) as the traumatized survivor struggling to cope, and Dr. Loomis (Malcolm McDowell) as the publicity-hungry doctor-turned-author who's essentially capitalizing on Michael Myers' legacy and her pain. As Laurie learns about her past and who she is, Michael shambles closer to wreaking havoc again on his hometown.
Even though it's unshackled from the obligation to reimagine the events of the 1978 original, Halloween II does bear some resemblance to the 1981 sequel in that Michael terrorizes a hospital in both films, and the Laurie-Michael connection is revealed. Still, while the killings are even more brutal in this go-around, Zombie's sequel fails to live up to the cohesive storytelling strengths that made his first outing so worthwhile. (It feels more like a Rob Zombie video at times here rather than a Halloween film.)
Zombie's Halloween II certainly could be credited as the most bold Halloween sequel to date –– and certainly the goriest — but if you're looking for a Carpenter tribute or a true continuation of the franchise, look anywhere else before here.
What's canon? Halloween (2007)
6. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
To save the franchise after the universally loathed Curse of Michael Myers, the producers of this anniversary piece made two major decisions that broke with tradition. The first was to ignore everything after Halloween II –– there are no curses, no cults, and no acknowledgment of Jamie, as this project sought to expand the franchise's audience to include people who didn't keep up with the convoluted lore of Halloweens 4-6.
The even bigger second decision was to throw more money at this Halloween movie than ever before, and you can tell it's the most expensive entry in the series to date. It gives a sense of professionalism and grandeur that even the original movie lacks, but loses the low-fi charm of previous entries. The musical score from Marco Beltrami swaps minimalist synth tones for over-the-top orchestral arrangements, and the gliding Steadicam point-of-view shots are eerily polished and precise.
The cast also gets a major upgrade –– Adam Arkin, Josh Hartnett, Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, LL Cool J, and Janet Leigh round out the ensemble. And, most importantly, Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie. Yes, she's a very different version of the character that hardly resembles the original protagonist, but who's exactly the same as they were in high school, anyway? Curtis is magnificent at navigating the complex emotional transitions in Laurie's journey, smoothly maneuvering from fear to resolve and eventual empowerment.
What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981)
5. Halloween (2007)
Rob Zombie's 2007 movie is the only outright remake in the franchise's history so far –– while every other installment in the series acknowledges the 1978 film as a predecessor, this one reimagines it for a new era. Zombie takes Carpenter's template and dramatically expands it to explore the psychology of its characters, spending almost half the movie on Michael's troubling childhood, which only gets a few minutes of attention in the original film. Carpenter and Hill intentionally painted Michael as a soulless force of evil without desire or interiority of any kind, so Zombie runs in the opposite direction to humanize the killer as much as possible, with Malcom McDowell's excellent Loomis as a guide into Michael's psyche.
It's a fascinating idea that totally justifies a remake, even though the solid Halloween-ier killing spree of the second half never lives up to the strength of the first. This movie also has more quality performances than the 1978 version –– Taylor-Compton's mortifying screams alone prove she's a worthy new Laurie, Danielle Harris (who played Jamie in prior films) gives a likable supporting performance as Laurie's loyal friend Annie, Daeg Faerch inspires surprising sympathy as young Michael, and the hulking Tyler Mane gives full-grown Michael an intimidating, brutish physicality.
What's canon? Nothing –– this is a hard reboot with no connections to previous films.
4. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
By far the biggest outlier in the series, Season of the Witch has zero connections to any of the other films in the series (aside from a cheeky Easter egg in Halloween Kills), though it's since grown to be one of its most beloved. The film follows doctor Dan Challis (genre legend Tom Atkins) as he investigates a conspiracy involving Halloween mask manufacturer Silver Shamrock, founded by the mysterious Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy). Michael, Laurie, and Loomis don't exist in the world of Halloween III –– in fact, to drive home the project's independence from the previous films, we see Challis watching the original Halloween on TV during a climactic scene, establishing that the Michael Myers story is just a movie in Season of the Witch's world.
The film was an attempt to turn the franchise into an anthology series where the unifying franchise elements were stylistic instead of narrative –– Dean Cundey's cinematography, John Carpenter's music, Halloween editor/production designer Tommy Lee Wallace's direction, and the titular holiday setting are the only links to the first two movies. It's a strange, deeply creepy, one-off seasonal tale packed with an enthralling opening sequence, besuited, stalking androids, a chilling score complete with many synth stingers, a narrative built around Samhain, and an unforgettably bold ending.
What's canon? Nothing –– this is a self-contained one-off with no connections to previous films.
3. Halloween (2018)
David Gordon Green's confusingly titled film pulls a somewhat similar trick to H20 –– it ignores virtually the entire series save for the original and brings back Jamie Lee Curtis for another magnificent performance. It's a strategy that restores Michael's mystery and terror, painting him as an unstoppable monster instead of a man.
Since his 1978 attacks were an inexplicable one-time event that never recurred, and his minimalist backstory has no significant connection to any of his victims, Michael is scarier here than in any of the previous sequels. His unknowable qualities and the randomness of his attacks suggest that he could be anywhere, threatening anyone, without rhyme or reason.
The film also hosts the strongest characterization of Laurie to date, as the movie unpacks the devastation of her trauma. Her understandable defensiveness and cautiousness have complex effects on her family relationships, and also makes her more similar to Michael than she'd like to admit. Like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Creed, it's a movie that structurally echoes its legendary predecessor, while also complicating its legacy by grappling with the effects of the original movie's events on future generations.
What's canon? Halloween (1978)
2. Halloween II (1981)
The first Halloween sequel is also the only subsequent Michael Myers flick with significant creative input from John Carpenter (director and co-writer of Halloween) and Debra Hill (producer and co-writer), who co-wrote II's screenplay. It's a direct continuation of the 1978 film's events, as Michael stalks Laurie through a hospital on the same Halloween night as the first movie.
Like the original Halloween, it exploits the false security of suburban life for scares, this time weaponizing the flaws in law enforcement and health care to terrify the audience. Original cinematographer Dean Cundey, who went on to lens Jurassic Park and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, ensures that the film looks as visually gorgeous as the original, full of unsettlingly dark nighttime imagery and eerie point-of-view camerawork.
The biggest strike against this otherwise solid, spooky follow-up is its introduction of the idea that Michael might have a personal connection to Laurie. The more we learn about Michael's backstory and motivations, the less scary he becomes, because he's most terrifying as an inexplicable force of nature, and Laurie is a more universally appealing heroine when she's the victim of a random crime instead of the target of a personal vendetta.
What's canon? Halloween (1978)
1. Halloween (1978)
John Carpenter's original masterpiece remains the most thrilling Halloween to date. It's as simple a horror movie as can be –– just a guy with a knife stabbing people and slipping away –– yet it evokes such primal fear, shattering the illusion of suburban utopia for maximal tension (thanks in large part to Carpenter's immortal score) Who's looking after your kids? Did you leave the door unlocked? Is anywhere safe?
Like Psycho and Jaws, the movie taps into the dormant unease of everyday life by imagining the worst-case scenario in an ordinary, unremarkable setting. The intermittent point-of-view camerawork inspires audience paranoia even when we're looking at the images from a neutral perspective, because there's always a chance that the camera's vantage point is also that of a killer stalking his prey.
Meanwhile, Donald Pleasence delivers rudimentary exposition with authority and weight, and Jamie Lee Curtis perfectly balances vulnerability and determination. And no one has ever quite matched the brooding, unreadable physicality of Nick Castle under Michael's mask.
