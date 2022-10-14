The Halloween movies, ranked

12. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

The sixth Halloween movie is the only one that fails to function on a basic narrative level. It's the third and final chapter in the Thorn Trilogy, a loose overarching narrative consisting of Halloween 4-6 that follows Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) and Michael's niece Jamie Lloyd (J.C. Brandy here, portrayed by Danielle Harris in previous entries) as they try to escape Michael's attacks on Haddonfield. A pre-Clueless Paul Rudd appears as Tommy Doyle –– one of the kids that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat in the 1978 original –– who has to protect a baby from a cult. The movie also clarifies that Michael's immortality and bloodlust are the result of a Druid curse. Confused yet?

At this juncture in the series, Michael has returned to his hometown on four separate occasions, and the characters remain totally unprepared for his killing sprees, despite the fact that they're practically a local tradition at this point. Beyond the characters' laughable stupidity, The Curse of Michael Myers also suffers from an awful soundtrack, muddled direction (although a slightly better Director's Cut has been floating around for years), goofy performances, an infuriatingly non-committal ending, and a ridiculous barrage of convoluted mythological lore.

What's canon? Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)