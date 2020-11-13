Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, and more round out Jake Gyllenhaal-led The Guilty on Netflix

Now that The Guilty, the new thriller from director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) and writer Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective), is over at Netflix in what was a reported $30 million deal, the streaming studio can announce the rest of the cast.

Jake Gyllenhaal was announced earlier as one of the leads, and Friday brings word that joining him will be Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Also announced were actors Byron Bowers (Honey Boy), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Hulu's High Fidelity), David Castañeda (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy), Christina Vidal (ABC's United We Fall), Paul Dano (The Batman), Adrian Martinez (ABC's Stumptown), Bill Burr (Netflix's F Is For Family), Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird), and Edi Patterson (HBO's The Righteous Gemstones).

The Guilty, based on the Danish drama Den Skyldige, stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator. Told over the course of a single morning at a dispatch center, he tries to save a caller in danger but soon realizes that nothing is as it seems. It's the latest in what is shaping up to be a very busy year for Gyllenhaal, assuming the COVID-19 situation ever gets under control. The actor is attached to star in Michael Bay's Ambulance, a movie about the making of The Godfather, an HBO drama from his Prisoners and Enemy director Denis Villeneuve, and a series about controversial suspense novelist Dan Mallory.

As is the small world of Hollywood, Hawke created and starred in The Good Lord Bird with Knapp. Keough, meanwhile, has been garnering lots of attention out of film festivals for Zola, the movie starring Taylour Paige from buzzed-about director Janicza Bravo about the Zola Twitter saga. But the film's release date hasn't been announced due to obvious reasons.

