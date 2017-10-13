The Goonies: Where Are They Now?

Before there was Stranger Things and Eggos, there was The Goonies and rocky road ice cream. Steven Spielberg's adventure comedy about a group of kids living in the "Goon Docks" of Astoria, Oregon who stumble upon a treasure map and a bunch of pirate skeletons is one of the most beloved films out there. Click through the gallery to check out what the cast has been up to since the movie first premiered at the height of '80s Hollywood.