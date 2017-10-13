The Goonies: Where Are They Now?
The Goonies (1985)
Before there was Stranger Things and Eggos, there was The Goonies and rocky road ice cream. Steven Spielberg's adventure comedy about a group of kids living in the "Goon Docks" of Astoria, Oregon who stumble upon a treasure map and a bunch of pirate skeletons is one of the most beloved films out there. Click through the gallery to check out what the cast has been up to since the movie first premiered at the height of '80s Hollywood.
Sean Astin (Mikey)
After Astin donned braces and carried an inhaler as Mikey Walsh, he went on to play some of Hollywood's most memorable underdog roles. He starred as the titular character in 1993's Rudy and then played the great hobbit Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He also appeared in the second season of Stranger Things, provides narration and other voice work for Netflix's animated Epic Tales of Captain Underpants franchise, and is the first known Middle Earth resident to complete an Ironman Traithlon.
Josh Brolin (Brand Walsh)
Like Astin, The Goonies also catapulted a young Brolin to Hollywood stardom. He is most well-known for his roles in No Country for Old Men, Milk, W., Inherent Vice, and Hail, Caesar!. Brolin made his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain with meaty roles in the Avengers series as Thanos and in Deadpool 2 as Cable. He stars as Gurney Halleck in the Academy Award-winning remake of Dune and leads the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range.
Corey Feldman (Mouth)
Feldman was already a child star (and later, heartthrob) in Hollywood prior to his role as Mouth, and has appeared in countless films since the 1980s, most notably The Lost Boys and Stand By Me. He voiced Slash on the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series and is the lead singer of Truth Movement. He released a documentary in 2020 chronicling the sexual abuse he and his longtime friend Corey Haim survived as child actors in the '80s.
Jeff Cohen (Chunk)
Since The Goonies, Cohen had a couple of small guest roles on TV hits like Family Ties and She's the Sheriff, but has since been doing the truffle shuffle in court — he is a founding partner of Cohen & Gardner, LLP. Periodically, Cohen writes for The Huffington Post where his bio used to read: "Entertainment Attorney, Author, Goonie."
Ke Huy Quan (Data)
So, slick shoes didn't quite get off the ground post-Goonies, but Quan has spent the past few decades both in front of and behind the camera. He appeared in TV shows Nothing is Easy and Head of the Class, as well as the films Encino Man and Everything Everywhere All at Once. As a stunt coordinator, he's credited for both Enigma and X-Men.
Martha Plimpton (Stef)
Like many of her co-stars, Plimpton's role as Stef with the cool earrings catapulted her into Hollywood and she's had a steady career since. On TV, she's been on shows like ER, How to Make It in America, The Good Wife (Emmy winner for Guest Actress in a Drama Series), Raising Hope (Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), The Real O'Neals, and Generation. Plimpton has also been nominated for three Tony Awards for her stage work.
Kerri Green (Andy)
Though she made the point that yellow raincoats are imperative to treasure hunting, Green has only appeared in a handful of films since the release of The Goonies. In the '80s, she was seen in Summer Rental, Lucas, and Three for the Road, and appeared on TV shows like In the Heat of the Night, ER, Mad About You, and Law & Order: SVU. The last film she was in was 2012's Complacent.
John Matuszak (Sloth)
Prior to donning Sloth's Superman shirt and saving the day, Matuszak played in the NFL and was even the 1973 first draft pick. His acting career after The Goonies included films like One Crazy Summer and Down the Drain. Unfortunately, Matuszak died a couple of years after The Goonies came out from an accidental overdose in 1989 at the age of 38.