Goonies never say die, and neither does Josh Gad.

The Frozen voice actor played host to a virtual reunion of The Goonies cast on Monday, direct from his newly launched YouTube channel. "The entire cast," he promised on Sunday when he announced the assemblage. That included actors Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Kerri Green (Andy), Josh Brolin (Brand), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli), and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli), all from the safety of their coronavirus quarantines. "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" theme song singer Cyndi Lauper, screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and director Richard Donner all also joined the reunion.

"There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me," Gad said of the film in a post on Instagram.

The cast has reunited for various fan events over the years, including at EW’s 2013 CapeTown Film Festival panel. This one marked what Gad hopes will be the first of many episodes of his new web series, Reunited Apart, which will reunite casts from various films. Each episode will also serve as a fundraiser to support coronavirus relief efforts. The Goonies reunion sought to raise funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which helps the most vulnerable individuals suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1985 Donner film follows a group of kids — who call themselves "the Goonies" — as they go on a hunt for buried pirate treasure and run into trouble when they stumble into a run-down restaurant that turns out to be the hideout of the Fratelli crime family.

The actors, under Donner's direction, reenacted classic scenes from the movie, including the wishing well moment, Data's "bobby traps" line, and Chunk's confessional for the Fratelli brothers. They also paid tribute to the late John Matuszak (Sloth) and Anne Ramsey (Mama Fratelli), who both died since the film's release.

While Cohen went from "chunk to the hunk you see before you," Quan said he's getting back into acting, thanks to the success of films like Crazy Rich Asians. They have been "really opening up a lot of opportunities for actors in the Asian community," he said.

As for a Goonies sequel that always seems to be in the digital air on Twitter and message boards, Spielberg said, "Chris and Dick and I and [Donner's wife and producing partner] Lauren [Schuler Donner] have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years, we come up with an idea, but then it doesn't hold water. The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the '80s. So, until we do, people are just gonna have to look at this one 100 times."

"How are you gonna find seven miserable kids like this again that are all new and fresh?" Donner joked.

