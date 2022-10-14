The 51-year-old actor shared photos of the Warner Bros. soundstage where the cast shot the famous pirate ship scene in the 1985 classic.

The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan returns to set for the first time in 36 years: 'I got a bit emotional'

Ke Huy Quan, who played Richard "Data" Wang in 1985's The Goonies, returned to the set of the film for the first time in 36 years.

The actor shared the experience on Instagram Thursday, when he arrived at a Warner Bros. soundstage.

"This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in The Goonies," Quan wrote in a post. "I got a bit emotional as all my wonderful memories of my Goonies Gang came flooding back. Fun trivia fact: The floor of this stage opens up and goes down 40 ft deep."

Quan became famous for playing Data in The Goonies and Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the latter marking his first role in Hollywood.

"Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were looking for an Asian kid," Quan said in an interview with EW about joining the Indiana Jones franchise. "They went everywhere looking, and they couldn't find him. The last stop was in Chinatown, Los Angeles. They held an open call, and my brother went in to audition, and I accompanied him. I was kind of coaching him behind the camera, and the casting director saw me and asked if I wanted to try."

That film led to his part in The Goonies. "I remember doing press for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom at Steven's office," Quan recalled. "After I was done, he walked out, he says, 'Ke, I've got your next movie. It's called The Goonies.' I still remember the pitch. He said, 'There are seven kids, and you're going to be one of them, and you play this, like, 007, James Bond character, and you have all these gadgets.' Before I know it, I was on the set with six other kids and the most amazing pirate ship."

Ke Huy Quan, THE GOONIES Ke Huy Quan returned to the set of 'The Goonies' for the first time in 36 years. | Credit: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Quan quit acting after 1997 because he didn't find many roles. It wasn't until 2018 with the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians that a comeback crossed his mind.

"I called a friend who is an agent, and I said, 'Hey, would you like to rep me?' and this is decades without an agent," he said. "He says yes. Two weeks later, I got this call about this project that's written and directed by the Daniels and stars Michelle Yeoh. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I mean, Michelle is the reason why I'm even thinking about getting back into acting in the first place."

That film was Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Quan is currently in contention for the 2023 Oscars season in the supporting actor race for his role as Waymond Wang.

Quan has since joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the second season of Loki. He is now truly everything, everywhere, all at once.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: