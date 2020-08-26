Netflix drops painfully funny trailer for Sundance sensation The Forty-Year-Old Version
Semi-autobiographical, slice-of-life New York indie films aren't just for twentysomethings anymore.
Netflix dropped the trailer for Sundance breakout The Forty-Year-Old Version, which nabbed the Directing Award at the 2020 festival. Produced by Lena Waithe, the film follows a down-on-her-luck playwright named Radha (writer-director-star Radha Blank) who is desperate for a breakthrough before hitting age 40. But when what seems like her last shot at success slips away, Radha decides to reinvent herself as rapper, proceeding to vacillate between the worlds of hip-hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.
The trailer shows off the movie's very Sundance-y aesthetic (black-and-white; handheld camera; shot on 35mm film, natch) and sharp-witted script, as well as some of Radha's rhymes: "Why my skin so dry? Why am I yawning right now?/Why them AARP n----s sending s--- to my house?/This is 40," she raps. Hip-hop for middle age — it's an untapped market!
The Forty-Year-Old Version hits Netflix Oct. 9. Check out the trailer above.
Related content:
Comments