Netflix drops painfully funny trailer for Sundance sensation The Forty-Year-Old Version

Netflix dropped the trailer for Sundance breakout The Forty-Year-Old Version, which nabbed the Directing Award at the 2020 festival. Produced by Lena Waithe, the film follows a down-on-her-luck playwright named Radha (writer-director-star Radha Blank) who is desperate for a breakthrough before hitting age 40. But when what seems like her last shot at success slips away, Radha decides to reinvent herself as rapper, proceeding to vacillate between the worlds of hip-hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.