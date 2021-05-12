Lock the door and watch the trailer for The Forever Purge

In The Forever Purge an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decides to overtake America through a campaign of mayhem and massacre.

This fifth movie in the horror-thriller Purge franchise concerns Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) who live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton) which fuels the jealous anger of Caleb's son, Dylan (Josh Lucas). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family — including Dylan's wife (Cassidy Freeman), and his sister (Leven Rambin), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.