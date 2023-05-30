"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'" Sasha Calle tells EW of meeting the Man of Steel star.

The Flash Supergirl star says she got Henry Cavill's seal of approval: 'That meant the world'

DC's new Supergirl may not share the screen with her cousin Superman in The Flash (in theaters this month), but they at least got to see each other off-camera.

Sasha Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, Clark Kent's Kryptonian relative, in the new movie, tells EW that she met Man of Steel headliner Henry Cavill and received his stamp of approval.

"Yes, I met him," she exclaims. "I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience."

"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'" she continues. "And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world, because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel."

Sasha Calleand Henry Cavill Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in 'The Flash,' says she met Superman actor Henry Cavill | Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Warner Bros. Pictures

The Flash, directed by It filmmaker Andy Muschietti, brings back Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. In an attempt to save his parents, the hero known as the Scarlet Speedster taps into the Speed Force and travels back in time to change the past. Doing so changes the present, creating a reality in which superheroes — including Cavill's Clark Kent — aren't around, meaning there's no one to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) from invading Earth.

It's in this new timeline where audiences will meet Calle's Supergirl, as well as Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Cavill first appeared as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, the Zack Snyder-directed film that featured his battle against Shannon's Zod. The actor returned for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and a cameo appearance in Black Adam (2022).

THE FLASH (L-R) EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen/The Flash, SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl and EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen/The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” Ezra Miller's Barry Allens (yes, plural) and Sasha Calle's Supergirl take on Zod in 'The Flash' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Cavill announced to his social media followers last October that he would be coming back as Superman. However, this was apparently before James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new heads of DC Studios. The pair had different plans for the big-screen DC universe and instead moved to develop a Superman reboot that follows a younger Clark Kent.

Gunn clarified the situation in January, saying, "We didn't fire Henry. Henry was never cast... I like Henry, I think he's a great guy. I think he's getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

The Flash, featuring Calle, will open in theaters June 16.

