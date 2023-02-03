Clemons, who plays Iris West in the upcoming superhero film, said it's been difficult to watch her costar's year of controversy and legal troubles.

The Flash star Kiersey Clemons addresses Ezra Miller drama: 'A lot of people go through that'

Despite a year of controversies and legal trouble for star Ezra Miller, The Flash is still racing to the finish line, with a June 16 release planned by Warner Bros. Not only is the movie finally set to hit theaters after years of false starts and creative setbacks, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn went so far as to call it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" during a recent press conference.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter a few days later, The Flash costar Kiersey Clemons, who plays the Scarlet Speedster's love interest, Iris West, agreed with Gunn's assessment and weighed in on Miller's struggles in the public eye.

"I've known Ezra for years and I loved working with [director] Andy [Muschietti]," she said. "Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie. I hope that despite [all the headlines], people really enjoy the movie because what James said is true."

Ezra Miller as the Flash in 'Justice League' Ezra Miller as the Flash in 'Justice League' | Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

Clemons also said it's been "tough" to watch Miller (who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns) go through numerous scandals in the past year, including multiple arrests and misconduct allegations. In August, Miller publicly shared that they had begun "ongoing treatment" to address "complex mental health issues," and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran said earlier this week that he and Gunn "are fully supportive" of that treatment.

"What people forget is that a lot of people go through that but they don't do it with the whole world watching," Clemons told THR of Miller's mental health issues. "Although it comes with the territory, it's really unfair and has been hard watching that."

