Filmmaker Andy Muschietti stated that the cut of the film screened at CinemaCon is not the final version to be released in theaters. "Is this a timeline where some things are similar and some things are not? The answer is yes."

After screening a near-final cut (which was thankfully not the four-hour version) of The Flash to press at an event in Los Angeles Monday, director Andy Muschietti teased how the movie does what Gunn has been saying.

During a Q&A conversation with Muschietti's sister, producer Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaker was asked about the ending of the movie. Without getting into spoilers, Muschietti confirmed the film will change the universe slightly moving forward, but not in every way.

"As you know, this is not the final version," the director said. "What you saw is not the version that you will see in [theaters] June 16. And after June 16..."

That's when Barbara cut him off. It seemed he wasn't supposed to go that far in his response. "I'm sorry," he said, laughing off the situation. "There's a lot of surprises," he continued after a pause. "That's the great thing... You asked me, is this a timeline where some things are similar and some things are not, the answer is yes. Now, if you want to know more, go watch the movie and pay the ticket [price]. What I'm saying is you might reformulate your question and I will be there to answer."

The Flash (2023) Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle Barry Allen, Barry Allen, and Supergirl meet in 'The Flash' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

So, it would appear, that there are still elements that need to be added to The Flash. Will it be something as splashy as a casting reveal? Will it be direct or indirect references to some of the titles we know are coming down the pipeline? As Muschietti said, we'll have to go watch the movie.

Gunn announced in January that the events of The Flash will lead into the events of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (out Dec. 20), which will then lead into new projects.

An animated Creature Commandos for the Max streaming platform will kick off a phase of storytelling called Gods and Monsters. Films will include Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing, while TV shows for Max will include the Viola Davis-led Amanda Waller series, Booster Gold, a True Detective-esque Green Lanterns drama, and the Themyscira-set Paradise Lost.

