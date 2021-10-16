Michael Keaton's Batman questions Ezra Miller in first The Flash footage

Grant Gustin's version of the Flash wasn't the only Scarlett Speedster spotlighted during DC FanDome on Saturday. Ezra Miller's Flash was also given a moment to shine with the first footage from Andy Muschietti's forthcoming movie The Flash.

The footage, which was introduced by Miller himself, begins with a cab pulling up to what appears to be the abandoned Wayne Manor as we hear Michael Keaton in voiceover.

"Tell me something. You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline? Any universe?" says Keaton, who is suiting up as Batman for the first time in almost 30 years. "Why do you want to stay and fight for this one?"

From there, we're treated to a flurry of shots of Miller as Barry Allen, including him visiting his mom and designing a new suit. Eventually, the action returns to the Batcave, where two versions of Barry and Sasha Calle's Supergirl ask Keaton's Batman if he's in to, presumably, save the multiverse. The footage ends with one of the Barrys uncovering the old Batmobile and freaking out.

We already knew this movie would deal with the DC multiverse because it features both Ben Affleck and Keaton as the Dark Knight; however, the appearance of two Barrys further hints at just how weird and timey-wimey this story will become. Miller's Flash is able to interact with both another version of himself and Keaton's Batman because his super speed allows him to travel through both time and different universes. (This ability was already teased when Miller's Flash met Gustin's Flash during the CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover in 2019.)

Watch the footage below:

When The Flash was first announced, WB teased that it would be inspired by the comic book story line Flashpoint, which saw Barry damage the timeline after he traveled back in time to prevent his mother's murder. How much of that arc figures into the movie remains to be seen.

The film also stars Kiersey Clemons as Barry's love interest Iris West and Ron Livingston as his incarcerated father Henry Allen.

The Flash will hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.

