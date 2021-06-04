Michael Keaton's Batman suit makes bloody return in new photo from The Flash movie

Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie is shaping up to be a bloody good affair.

The filmmaker teased Keaton's appearance in the upcoming superhero movie Friday, sharing a cryptic Instagram post detailing a blood-stained close-up of the black-and-yellow crest that appeared on the actor's Batsuit in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman blockbuster.

EW previously confirmed that Keaton would reprise his role as Batman in Muschietti's Flash film, which draws inspiration from the DC Comics' Flashpoint arc. It will follow the Scarlet Speedster running so fast that he can teleport to different parallel realities — a concept initially teased in director Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman and HBO Max's subsequent Snyder Cut of Justice League, which explains the presence of multiple Batmen (including Ben Affleck's returning Caped Crusader) in The Flash.

After Batman, Keaton and Burton re-teamed for 1992's Batman Returns, which also starred Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as the villainous Penguin. Joining him in The Flash is Young and the Restless Emmy nominee Sasha Calle as Supergirl. She boarded the project as the first Latina to portray the character in DC Comics history.

The Flash is currently slated for release in November 2022. See Muschietti's bloody teaser image above.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Batwoman star Javicia Leslie on why she loves Pose, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

