Those attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas this year were among the first to see The Flash, DC's upcoming multiverse-shattering superhero flick featuring the return of Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster, Barry Allen.

Following the screening Tuesday night, attendees took to social media to share their responses in what felt like a litmus test that paid off.

Fandango's Erik Davis called The Flash "tremendous." He tweeted, "Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made." The good vibes kept coming as press from a variety of outlets described the movie as "fantastic," "one of the very best DC movies," and "as good as rumored."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff wrote The Flash is "a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age components, stellar action (really loved the style of Flash's powers & the creativity in those scenes), and a whole bunch of BIG laughs."

The Flash, directed by It filmmaker Andy Muschietti, takes inspiration from the 2011 Flashpoint comic book arc. Barry uses the speed force in order to travel back in time and prevent his mom from dying. In doing so, he creates a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon returning from Man of Steel) invades Earth and there are no superheroes to stand against him.

Michael Keaton, the Batman of Tim Burton's cinematic era, plays the Dark Knight in this new reality. Barry must coax him out of retirement, and save a captive Kryptonian (Sasha Calle's Supergirl) to make things right.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn had enthusiastically declared The Flash to be "a fantastic movie" that "resets the entire DC universe." The fact that Warner Bros. decided to screen the movie at CinemaCon certainly speaks to the studio's confidence in the work. (Remember when Paramount screened Top Gun: Gun Maverick at last year's event?) Despite all the excitement, there's still the Miller factor looming over the title.

After various legal skirmishes — including multiple arrests, allegations of harassing minors, and a burglary lawsuit — Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) said in a rare statement last August that they had begun treatment for "complex mental issues." Will these events impact an audience's decision to watch The Flash?

When it comes to Miller's future as the Flash on screen, Peter Safran, the other co-head of DC Studios, has said, "When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

The Flash opens in theaters June 16. See the first reactions below.

