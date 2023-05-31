Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti address the situation surrounding the star, saying they "have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues."

The Flash filmmakers say movie was not in danger of shutting down over Ezra Miller controversy: 'That was never real'

In August 2022, executives at Warner Bros. were deciding what to do about The Flash in light of a number of continually escalating legal issues with the film's star, Ezra Miller. According to reports at the time, one option company leadership had been considering was a last resort move that would have seen the movie shelved entirely.

According to Barbara Muschietti, a producer on The Flash, who spoke with EW in a paired interview with her brother, director Andy Muschietti, that result was never actually on the table.

Asked if there was a legitimate fear of the movie being canceled, Barbara says, "Not at all. No. That was never real."

Andy also mentions that the siblings are in touch with Miller, who uses they/them pronouns. "We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues. That's why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that," he says.

In a statement released in August, Miller, who stars in The Flash as the titular DC Comics hero, acknowledged they were facing unspecified "complex mental health issues" and said they had "begun ongoing treatment."

The actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii for various public disturbances starting in April 2022. In the proceeding months, they were accused in a legal complaint of grooming a minor. (The individual, now an adult, denies that happened.) In separate incidents, they were also served a temporary restraining order for allegedly harassing a minor, and were accused of exposing three children and their mother to guns in the actor's Vermont farmhouse.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The Muschiettis previously addressed the situation and voiced their support for Miller's recovery during a Los Angeles press conference timed to the film's screening at CinemaCon earlier this April.

"We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery," Andy said at the time. "They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

The Flash is set to open in theaters this June 16. And should the film earn enough at the box office to warrant a sequel, Andy said he would welcome Miller back to the role. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did," he told EW previously.

