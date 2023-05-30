"I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did," filmmaker Andy Muschietti says of Miller.

Despite the controversy swirling around The Flash star Ezra Miller, director Andy Muschietti has made it clear that he would bring the troubled actor back if Warner Bros. decided to move forward with a sequel to the DC superhero flick.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti says of a possible Miller return on an upcoming episode of the Discourse podcast. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

Muschietti's fellow producer and sister Barbara Muschietti added that Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, "was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]" while shooting the movie. "Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally," she said. "They were absolutely supreme."

Ezra Miller, Ezra Miller, and Sasha Calle in 'The Flash' Ezra Miller, Ezra Miller, and Sasha Calle in 'The Flash' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

It remains to be seen whether Miller's actions will have an impact on the film. Last summer, Warner Bros. met with Miller to decide how best to proceed. The actor then released a rare statement on the matter, saying they had "recently gone through a time of intense crisis" and were facing "complex mental health issues." Miller also signaled that they had "begun ongoing treatment" and were "committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage."

During a press conference last month, Andy Muschietti told reporters that he had been in touch with Miller, who was "taking the steps to recovery."

"They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well," he said. "We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

Miller has not spoken on the matter with press so far beyond that initial statement. The Muschiettis, as well as The Flash star Sasha Calle (Supergirl) have begun promotion of the film, which is set to hit theaters June 16.

