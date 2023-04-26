"We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better," says Andy Muschietti.

The Flash director breaks silence on Ezra Miller's mental health: 'We're all hoping that they get better'

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti addressed the state of the film's star, Ezra Miller, for the first time with press.

The sibling filmmakers gathered on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles Monday night to screen the current cut of the film in its entirety and participate in a Q&A. When asked by the moderator how Miller was doing, months after the actor had various run-ins with the law, Andy said, "Ezra is well now."

"We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery," he added of the actor, who uses they/them pronouns. "They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," Barbara said. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

Last August, as Warner Bros. met with Miller to decide how best to proceed with The Flash's theatrical release, the actor released a rare statement on the matter.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The Muschiettis continued to praise Miller's work in The Flash, in which the star plays two very different versions of Barry Allen.

In the movie, DC's Scarlet Speedster, fueled by the power of the speed force, moves so fast that he can travel through time. Barry uses this newfound ability to alter the past, preventing his mother from being murdered and his father from being wrongfully blamed for the crime.

The time tampering inadvertently creates a new reality in which DC's superheroes don't exist, meaning there's no one to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon reprising his Man of Steel role) from invading Earth. Barry teams up with his past self, as well as Michael Keaton as an alt-reality Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl, to save the day.

"Ezra is an extraordinary actor," Andy told the gathered reporters. "It's probably... Not probably, it's one of my best experiences working with an actor ever. They're brilliant. Their contributions are constant. And also, they like to play and they like to do more takes than I do, which is a lot."

"They're full of incredible emotions. They bring them to the set every time," he added. And they're an incredible comedian also, which is something that I wasn't fully prepared for."

He called the two Barrys "the perfect odd couple." There's "the Barry that we all know that is neurotic, anxious, full of hardships, childhood trauma, whatnot, coping with all of that," he said. Then there's "the Barry that is basically none of that. He's absolutely carefree and a bit of a goofball... We can say he's an idiot."

"Nothing was set in stone while we were working with the script," Andy noted. "Parts of the script were written almost [on] the last days of prep, especially. I wanted to deepen the emotional repercussions of having two characters that are diametrically opposed in sensibilities, and they have to work together."

Warner Bros. released showcased The Flash with a new trailer screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday morning, followed by a showing of the movie later that evening. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16.

These quotes have been edited to reflect Miller's correct pronouns. Andy Muschietti acknowledged that he gets "mixed up" on the matter sometimes.

