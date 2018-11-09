How The Favourite costumes added renegade 'punk' edge to Queen Anne's court  

Powell says she actively sought out Lanthimos as a collaborator, having adored his previous films Dogtooth and Alps. After meeting with him to express interest, he hired her, and she quickly realized the experience wasn’t going to be like anything she’d done before.

“Yorgos…. really didn’t want people around on set. He wasn’t one of those directors that wanted his crew all hanging around to run in and tweak something or change something. I just delivered the costumes, made sure they fit, made sure the actors were happy, and left,” Powell remembers of the shoot, which she says she had a very limited period of approximately five weeks to prepare for. “He knew he wanted to be left alone with his actors and his camera. A lot of the time I wasn’t aware of how it was going to be. Even when you see the dailies, you can’t really tell until it’s all put together. There were times in the dailies you’re thinking this is weird, how is this going to work? But when it all comes together, you’re like of course it was all going to come together, he knows exactly what he’s doing. We were all part of the jigsaw and he could put all the pieces together.”