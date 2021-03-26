The Father director breaks down Anthony Hopkins' gut-wrenching final scene

For his directorial debut The Father, co-writer and director Florian Zeller adapted his own play, Le Père. Like the play, the film is a heartbreaking look at an aging man (Anthony Hopkins) coming to terms with his dementia. Here, the French playwright breaks down the film's emotional final scene, which ironically he says is the first thing he envisioned for the adaptation. "This is how I started to dream about that film," he says. "I knew it was the destination of the film itself."