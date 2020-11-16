A holiday diamond in the rough: An oral history of The Family Stone

"My sister [was] dating someone, and the family didn’t think it was a great match," Bezucha says. So he wrote a story about bringing somebody who wasn’t immediately likable home to the family during the holidays. One week after he pitched his film (then titled F---ing Hate Her), Meet the Parents came out. "It was like a gut punch. It definitely delayed the movie," Bezucha says. But after a few years and a couple of iterations, he got the chance to make his film. This time around it was called The Family Stone.