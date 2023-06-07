There's really just a lot of blood happening here.

The fourth installment of The Expendables franchise, titled rather confusingly Expend4bles, debuted its trailer today.

Fox, as the only female lead, proves she can tangle with noted shark-scuffler Statham, executing a hurricanrana on the erstwhile Transporter during what's obviously foreplay.

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, the Expendables are the world's last line of defense, and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But according to the logline, new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning.

The first Expendables film premiered in 2010, and, featuring some of cinema's biggest action stars, it became a box office hit that spawned three sequels. Though the previous movies recruited shoot-em-up, smack-em-down legends like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Wesley Snipes, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, this fourth entry relies on some younger talent.

Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran are among the new additions, with Indonesian actor Iko Uwais tapped as the main villain.

The fourth Expendables movie was looking like a pipe dream after 2014's The Expendables 3, when Stallone parted ways with the franchise over differing opinions on its creative direction. That might explain why it's been almost a decade since the last film, but, hey, we got here.

Expend4bles hits theaters Sept. 22.

