Oscar winner Denzel Washington has answered the McCall one last time.

The Equalizer 3's first trailer arrived online Tuesday following Sony's preview of the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas the previous night. Marketing for the movie touts the phrase "the final chapter," teasing Washington's final time playing Robert McCall on the big screen.

Having given up his life as a government assassin and embraced a life as a street-level champion of the oppressed, Washington's McCall now finds himself living in Southern Italy. He's made some new friends in the Mediterranean, but unfortunately those folks are under the control of a local crime boss. We all know how McCall feels about bullies. So that means his next adversary is... the mafia.

Antoine Fuqua directed Washington in both 2014's The Equalizer and 2018's The Equalizer 2, and he continues this journey with The Equalizer 3. Cast mates Dakota Fanning, Gaia Scodellaro, and David Denman join Washington on screen.

The movie marks the first time Washington and Fanning have reteamed on screen since 2004's Man on Fire when the actress was just 10 years old. The pair presented a first look at the footage together at CinemaCon. "Getting to work with Denzel once is a dream come true and twice is... I don't even know," Fanning said, calling herself "so blessed to be a part of this" film.

The Equalizer 3 Denzel Washington brings the justice on 'The Equalizer 3' poster | Credit: SONY

The film is scheduled for theaters this Sep. 1. Watch the trailer above.

