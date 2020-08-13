Watch Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in first The Devil All the Time trailer

Filmmaker Antonio Campos' Netflix drama The Devil All the Time is based on novelist Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 family saga of the same name and boasts a cast which includes Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland. "It’s a multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect," says the director.

Holland plays the central role of a troubled young man named Arvin Russell.

"Tom is a very sweet person and a very generous actor but he's willing to go wherever he needs to go emotionally for the character," says Campos, who directed 2016's Christine. "He wanted to go where he had to go. Tom’s electric. He’s sort of sitting there doing nothing and is immensely watchable."

Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, plays a preacher named Preston Teagardin.

"Rob prepared a bunch of ideas and you don’t know what you’re going to get but it’s all interesting," says Campos. "The character coming to life — I saw that in front of me when we were on set."

The Devil All the Time premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix and costars Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

Watch the film's trailer above.