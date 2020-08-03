See Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in first look at The Devil All the Time

Netflix drama The Devil All the Time is the new movie from filmmaker Antonio Campos (Simon Killer, 2016's Christine) and is based on novelist Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 family saga of the same name. "It’s a multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect," says the director.

If Campos is a little secretive about the nature of the film's plot there is no hiding the star-studded nature of the cast, which includes Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland, who plays the movie's central, and troubled, character, Arvin Russell.

"I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I’ve seen are very raw," says Holland. "I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me."

"Tom is a very sweet person and a very generous actor but he's willing to go wherever he needs to go emotionally for the character," says Campos. "He wanted to go where he had to go. Tom’s electric. He’s sort of sitting there doing nothing and is immensely watchable."

Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, plays a preacher named Preston Teagardin.

"Rob prepared a bunch of ideas and you don’t know what you’re going to get but it’s all interesting," says Campos. "The character coming to life — I saw that in front of me when we were on set."

Although the movie is in large part set in rural Ohio, the director shot the film in Alabama.

"It was a challenging shoot just because there were so many locations and we were really spread out over a large portion of northern Alabama," says Campos. " The nice thing is Alabama hasn’t been filmed in very often, so it’s not as recognizable as some other places that have been filmed in and photographed thoroughly by various films and TV shows."

"It was interesting," says Holland. "We were in Birmingham and we shot out of the city quite a lot in rural parts of the state. I like to work on films where a location can be as big a character as you are in the film and Alabama definitely served that purpose and brought this really rural visceral vibe to the process."

Campos wrote the screenplay with his brother Paulo.

"It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved," says the director. "I’m a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I’ll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!"

The Devil All the Time premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix. The film costars Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

Exclusively see images from The Devil All the Time below.

Image zoom Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020

Image zoom Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020

Image zoom Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020