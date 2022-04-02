The latest attempt to reboot the revenge thriller series is set to be directed by Snow White and the Huntsman's Rupert Sanders.

A new version of The Crow may finally be on the wing.

Bill Skarsgård and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs are set to star in a "modern reimagining" of the supernatural thriller, EW has confirmed, with Snow White and the Huntsman's Rupert Sanders attached to direct. King Richard writer Zach Baylin is penning the new script, based on the comic book by James O'Barr.

"The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic, and sometimes disturbing," Sanders said in a statement. "It is a story of love, loss, grief, and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today."

This seems to be the most promising news in a while for a new Crow film, various versions of which have been mired in development hell for more than a decade. Most recently, a prospective reboot starring Jason Momoa fell apart in 2018 after both the Aquaman star and director Corin Hardy departed the project.

The original Crow film was released in 1994, and starred Brandon Lee as the title character, a murdered musician who rises from the grave to avenge his fiancée's killing. The movie was marred by Lee's death during production after the actor was struck by a bullet from a prop gun on set.

Still, a 1996 sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, followed, as did two direct-to-video follow-ups, The Crow: Salvation in 2000 and The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005. Since then, Ed Pressman, who produced all three films, has been attempting to shepherd a reboot of the franchise to the screen.

"The Crow has long held an important space in my life," Pressman said in a statement. "I believe Rupert's vision and the script he's developed with Zach and our great partners is going to hit home for the Crow fan base and invigorate a new generation to O'Barr's story of eternal love and redemption. Rupert's vision is full of pathos, and I can't wait to see The Crow in action and on the screen."

Added producer Molly Hassell, "When Rupert approached us with his vision for the film, we saw immediately it is an exhilarating, modern story for audiences unlike anything we've experienced yet in cinema. Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs are a perfect fit for that vision."

While best known for her music career, FKA twigs made her acting debut in the 2019 indie Honey Boy. Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise in 2017's It and its sequel, and was last seen as a Deviant named Kro in Marvel's Eternals.

No release date for the Crow reboot has yet been announced.

