Manon willing, here's the first footage from The Craft reboot (which is actually a sequel).

Time to call the corners! The Craft: Legacy gathers a new coven in first trailer

There's a new coven of weirdos coming this Halloween.

The Craft: Legacy, Blumhouse's continuation of the cult-fave 1996 movie, released its first trailer one month before it's now scheduled to be released on-demand this Oct. 28.

Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True starred in the original as four teen high school witches who form a coven and fall prey to the dark delights of magic. In Legacy, set after the events of this movie, there's a new coven, played by Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale), Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose).

Directed by and written by Zoe Lister-Jones, this new film sees a new coven forming and, similarly, losing control as they experiment with their newfound power.

There are multiple references to the original film, including a Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board scene; a photograph of Balk's Nancy Downs; and the utterance of the classic line ″we are the weirdos, mister." Though the trailer has a Sabrina-esque flair to it as pixie dust-like sparks burst from the girls' fingertips.

Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, and Nicholas Galitzine also appear in the movie, which is produced by Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment for Columbia Pictures.

