The Craft: Legacy director talks the shocking return of [spoiler]

Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Craft: Legacy.

For most of The Craft: Legacy, fans feel like they're watching a reboot of the original 1996 film. The story is similar: New girl moves to town, falls in with a group of friends, and together they start practicing magic. But, in its final moments, The Craft: Legacy throws a twist at viewers when it reveals that its main character, Lily (Cailee Spaeny), is adopted. Her birth mother? Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk)!!!

"Nancy is everything. She is The Craft to me," Craft: Legacy writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones tells EW. "[Fairuza] created the most complex, incredible character in Nancy Downs so I definitely wanted to revive her and see where she was at now and maybe tee up the sequel."

The twist was part of Lister-Jones' pitch from the beginning. All she had to do was call up Balk and make sure she'd be interested. "She was just so gracious and so down," says Lister-Jones. "It's difficult for anyone who has such a career-defining moment at such a young age, it's a complicated thing to revisit that, but she was just so generous in coming in and being a part of it."

Whether that moment will cue up a sequel remains to be seen, but Lister-Jones would love to see it happen. "I love the idea of an intergenerational story coming into play," she says. "I think that's what I was teeing up at the end. The original cast as a whole, and obviously Fairuza among them, it would be so amazing to see the intersectionality of that feminist picture, of seeing how those two generations would complete this story or take it to its next journey."

