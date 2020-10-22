Watch The Craft: Legacy coven freeze time in an exclusive clip
Let the magic begin.
EW has an exclusive clip from the upcoming film The Craft: Legacy, which serves as a continuation of the story that began in the beloved 1996 film The Craft. Like the original film, which starred Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True, The Craft: Legacy follows four teenage witches as they begin to hone their magical skills (and start to test the boundaries of their abilities).
The new film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as the central witches, and EW has a look at their first spell as a collective unit. In the clip, the teens head out to the woods to see what they're made of and discover that, together, they're powerful enough to stop time.
Watch the full clip above.
The Craft: Legacy premieres on demand Oct. 28.
Related content:
The Craft (reboot)
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
|
- Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie would totally try the trippy killer drug in Synchronic
- Paul Greengrass on reuniting with Tom Hanks in News of the World
- Carey Mulligan is ready to rage in Promising Young Woman
- Daily Show cast shares difficulties of reporting at home and their hopes for America’s future
Comments