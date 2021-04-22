The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer puts terror on trial

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Streaming Options

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the horror threequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and now you can watch the first trailer.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is inspired by the case Arne Cheyenne Jackson, who attempted to defend himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming he was the victim of demonic possession.

The Conjuring 3 Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie," Chaves recently told IGN. "I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, 'This is the darkest Conjuring movie.' It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

And franchise overlord James Wan teased last year, "I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted-house setup of the first two Conjuring films. It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in the Conjuring world."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: