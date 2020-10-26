First look at The Conjuring 3: James Wan teases horror threequel

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to the franchise in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Is there a better time than Halloween to tease your upcoming horror threequel? The folks over at Warner Bros. think not. The studio has released a video called Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind the Scenes which details the history of the Conjuring franchise and, near its conclusion, teases the third Conjuring film.

Titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and directed by Michael Chaves, the movie once again stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The new film concerns the real-life case of a man named Arne Cheyenne Jackson who attempted to defend himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming he was the victim of demonic possession.

"I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films," franchise overlord James Wan, who directed the first two movies, says in the video. "It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in the Conjuring world."

"The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case," says Vera Farmiga, "which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that..."

"...that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter," picks up Patrick Wilson. "You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films."

The video also features behind-the-scenes footage from the set of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and an interview snippet with Johnson himself. Watch Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind the Scenes above.

