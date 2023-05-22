Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, the adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical hits theaters Dec. 25.

Put your shoulders back and look The Color Purple trailer straight in the eye 'cause it...is...here

The Color Purple has played a significant part of Oprah Winfrey's life for nearly 40 years.

From her Oscar-nominated acting debut in the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg to producing the 2005 musical adaptation on Broadway and its 2015 revival, she's now an executive producer (alongside Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones) of the movie musical, which premieres on Christmas this year.

The movie's first trailer (above) has just dropped — full of striking visuals, elaborate production numbers, and Fantasia Barrino singing the house down — living up to Winfrey's promise that this is "not your mama's Color Purple."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPwzBUui1GA The Color Purple | Official Trailer Warner Bros. Pictures 10.9M subscribers The cast of the movie musical 'The Color Purple' | Credit: Warner Bros

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel, The Color Purple starred Whoopi Goldberg as Celie with Winfrey as Sofia, a part taken over by Danielle Brooks in the 2023 film, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

Winfrey says the first time she saw Brooks in costume "triggered" her, taking her back to the time filming the movie and how deeply it affected her.

"The Color Purple changed the trajectory of my life," Winfrey recalls during a Q&A with Bazawule after a screening of the trailer. "It was the beginning of the ascension of everything that happened in my life...so it was emotional."

Winfrey calls this newest imagining of an American classic a "revival for joy, a revival for hope," and a "revival for forgiveness," emphasizing the universality of Celie's final declaration of being "here."

"When [Fantasia] sings that anthem, 'I...am...here,'" Winfrey says, "she is speaking to everybody who's been told no, everybody who's been turned down, everybody who's been turned back, everybody who's been allowed to believe that they couldn't make it and then they did."

The Color Purple hits theaters Dec. 25. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: