Oprah Winfrey called the new film a “celebration of sisterhood" during a sneak peek at CinemaCon.

First look at The Color Purple movie musical promises it's 'not your mama's Color Purple'

The first glimpse at the upcoming movie musical version of The Color Purple promises it's "not your mama's Color Purple."

Director Blitz Bazawule and Oprah Winfrey, who earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the 1985 film and serves as producer on the new movie, presented a sneak peek at their film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The footage, which has not been released outside the theater, offered plenty of sass, singing, beautiful costumes, and the new tagline.

"The Color Purple in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that ever happened to me and continues to be," Winfrey said. "Now we're doing a brand new version that could only come because of the most perfect director." She shared that their version contains "magical realism, wholesome family goodness, and some of the best actors you've ever seen."

Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rae Dawn Chong in 1985's 'The Color Purple' Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rae Dawn Chong in 1985's 'The Color Purple' | Credit: Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Henson, who plays Shug Avery, recalled that she was once approached about starring in the stage version, but "totally punked out." She said the movie "is the perfect way to do it, one and done."

American Idol winner Barrino also makes her feature film debut in the lead role of Celie (played by Whoopi Goldberg in the original film), which she also played on Broadway. "I was standing beside some amazing actors, who made me step my game up," she said of the role, which she almost declined after feeling the weight of playing Celie on stage for a year. "My life was so much like hers at the time, so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy... So I had to pull up some things that I had buried, but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie."

Of the upcoming film, Barrino teased, "You're gonna laugh, you're gonna cry, everybody brings it. But in the end, you'll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed."

Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Oprah Winfrey discuss 'The Color Purple' at CinemaCon. Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Oprah Winfrey discuss 'The Color Purple' at CinemaCon. | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on Dec. 25.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: