First Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser with Goldie Hawn sets November premiere

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will return to Netflix this Nov. 25.

Kurt Russell's Santa Claus and Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus will "see you soon." The real-life couple are returning this year for Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2, in case you forgot, and a the first teaser arrives today with another gift: a release date.

The sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles will debut on Netflix this Nov. 25, keeping with the promised holiday 2020 window.

Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movie installments, is at the helm of this new film, in addition to writing it with The Christmas Chronicles scribe Matt Lieberman. Darby Camp reprises her role of Kate Pierce, who reunites with the Clauses when the infamous troublemaker known as the Belsnickel (Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison) threatens to destroy Christmas.

You wouldn't know any of this impending doom by watching the teaser, which is full of holiday cheer.

Kimberly Williams Paisley will play Claire, Judah Lewis will play Teddy, and Jahzir Bruno will play Jack.

