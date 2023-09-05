Showtime has ruled its new military drama The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial will premiere on Oct. 6.

The film, which is the last from late Oscar-winning filmmaker William Friedkin, will hit the Paramount+ with Showtime plan on Friday, Oct. 6, before making its linear debut on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. It will also premiere on Paramount+ in all international markets where the streaming service is currently live, including the UK, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea.

Kiefer Sutherland in THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Kiefer Sutherland and Lance Reddick in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Jason Clarke in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

The drama, which Friedkin directed and adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Herman Wouk, was completed before Friedkin's death on Aug. 7. Prior to the news of its premiere date, the film made its bow at the Venice Film Festival, where it was warmly received by critics.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial begins at a naval court-martial, where Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt. Steve Maryk (Jake Lacy), a first officer of the Navy who took control of the U.S.S. CAINE from its domineering captain Lt. Philip Francis Queeg (Kiefer Sutherland) during a violent sea storm in unfriendly waters. As the trial progresses, Greenwald becomes increasingly concerned and questions if the events aboard the Caine were a true mutiny or simply the courageous acts of a group of sailors who did not trust their unstable leader.

Lance Reddick in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial Lance Reddick in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

The film also stars Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Lance Reddick (John Wick), who passed away at age 60 in March. It is produced by Annabelle Dunne and Matt Parker with Michael Salven and Mike Upton serving as executive producers. The film is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Check out some images from the film above and below.

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL, Kiefer Sutherland Lieutenant Commander Phillip Queeg Kiefer Sutherland in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

Jake Lacy in THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Jake Lacy in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Monica Raymund in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' | Credit: Showtime

