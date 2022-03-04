Judd Apatow's upcoming spoof is about a group of actors trying to make a movie called Cliff Beasts during a pandemic.

Talking dinosaurs! Puking actors! Doctor Strange! 'Some really crazy s---' goes down in The Bubble trailer

For a few days now, Netflix has been teasing something called Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem. It seemed to be a new sci-fi movie coming April 1 that starred the likes of Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, and Keegan-Michael Key. But we should've taken the April Fool's premiere date as the first clue that something was off.

Now, the truth is out: Cliff Beasts is actually a movie within a movie, and Netflix has dropped the trailer for the actual film in the works. It's called The Bubble, and actress Iris Apatow sums things up succinctly: "Some really crazy s--- is going down."

Directed and co-written by comedic mind Judd Apatow, The Bubble chronicles the journey of a troupe of actors trying to make the next installment of a sci-fi franchise about flying dinosaurs during a pandemic. The title refers to the bubble the crew inhabits — everyone is quarantining in a hotel together.

The actors, understandably, become unhinged. Duchovny takes a hit of cocaine off Key's head before the two hallucinate that one of their crew members is transforming into Benedict Cumberbatch, Pedro Pascal gets an adrenaline shot as everyone tries to escape the bubble, and some of the cast end up puking from an influenza — "which is the good virus," assures Peter Serafinowicz.

The Bubble Karen Gillan stars in 'Cliff Beasts 6,' the fake movie within the movie 'The Bubble.' | Credit: Netflix

Other familiar faces popping up in The Bubble include Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Kate McKinnon, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis.

Netflix also went all out to create fake marketing materials for the various Cliff Beasts installments: Cliff Beasts; Cliff Beasts 2: Re-extinction; Cliff Beasts 3: Oceana; Cliff Beasts 4: Beijing Beast; Cliff Beasts 5: Space Fury; and Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest: Memories of a Requiem.

The Bubble Netflix's fake movie poster for 'Cliff Beasts,' from the real movie 'The Bubble' | Credit: Netflix

The streamer even produced a fake trailer for Cliff Beasts 6.

"Cliff beasts are these big, scary dinosaurs that won't die even though we blow them up like five times," says Mann's character in a fake behind-the-scenes video recorded for The Bubble.

"Dr. Lacey, honestly, feels like an extension of me and my personality," Gillan's character muses. "She has psychic powers. I like to think of myself as a little psychic. And so, for me, it was really easy to slip into the role of Dr. Lacey and just talk to these dinosaurs."

There is so much more satirical goodness in the fake marketing materials. Some choice lines from the Cliff Beasts franchise include "We always knew these beasts came from cliffs... who knew it was the cliffs of Mars" and "Status update: We are f---ed."

"I have no idea what it's about, but there are cliffs and there are beasts — for the sixth time," Pascal's character remarks of the latest installment. Sign us up!

The Bubble premieres April 1 on Netflix. Let the magic of Cliff Beasts wash over you in the videos above.

