The Blind Side subject Michael Oher alleges family lied about adoption

The former NFL player claims the Tuohys never adopted him and tricked him into a conservatorship in a petition filed in Tennessee.

Michael Oher, the retired NFL player whose life story served as the inspiration behind the 2009 biographical sports drama The Blind Side, alleges in a petition to terminate a conservatorship that the adoption at the center of the movie was a lie concocted by his Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy for financial gain.

In the 14-page petition filed in a Tennessee court on Monday, Oher alleges Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy never adopted him as a high school teenager but instead tricked him into a conservatorship, allowing them the legal authority to make business deals in his name. Oher, now 37, claims the Tuohys struck a deal for them and their two birth children to receive millions in royalties from the acclaimed film, which grossed over $300 million at the box office, while he received nothing.

In the years since, the petition alleges, the Tuohys have continued to call Oher their adopted son in order to promote their Making It Happen Foundation, as well as Leigh Anne Tuohy's work as a motivational speaker and author. Oher is asking the court to terminate his conservatorship and prohibit the family from using his name and likeness. He's seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as an accounting of the profits the Tuohys earned while "exploiting" his name.

THE BLIND SIDE Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock star in 'The Blind Side' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control," the petition, reviewed by EW, claims. "All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher."

Quinton Aaron played the role of Oher in the film, which earned a Best Picture nomination at the 2010 Oscars and won Sandra Bullock a statuette for her portrayal as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The drama tells the story of Oher, a Black homeless teen who's taken in by a white family and realizes his potential as a student and football player. The real Oher went on to play football at the University of Mississippi and for the Baltimore Ravens.

Oher's attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV told ESPN on Monday that his client grew suspicious of the family after the film had depicted him as unintelligent. "Their relationship continued to deteriorate as he learned that he was the only member of the family not receiving royalty checks from the movie, and it was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn't adopted and a part of the family," Stranch said. (Oher has addressed this before, telling ESPN in 2015 that the movie hurt his career and noting, "People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don't really see the skills and the kind of player I am.")

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with Leigh Anne Tuohy Michael Oher and Leigh Anne Tuohy | Credit: Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Stranch said Oher didn't initially investigate the conservatorship as it coincided with his successful NFL career, but sought counsel after he retired in 2016. "Mike didn't grow up with a stable family life," Stranch said. "When the Tuohy family told Mike they loved him and wanted to adopt him, it filled a void that had been with him his entire life. Discovering that he wasn't actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply."

Representatives for Leigh Anne Tuohy didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. EW was unable to track down Sean Tuohy's representatives.

