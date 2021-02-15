The 8 biggest changes from the To All The Boys: Always and Forever book to screen

Warning: This article contains spoilers about To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

In To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) is deciding her future. Which college is right for her? And how will it affect her relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)? The film marks the end of the To All The Boys franchise, which is based on the book series from Jenny Han. So, naturally, we're here to break down the biggest changes between the book and the Netflix film.

Missing Characters

In the book, there's decidedly less Trevor (Ross Butler) and a bit more of some other friends, including someone named Pammy. But perhaps the more notable character absence in the film is John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who shows up a few times in the book, causing some tension between Lara Jean and Peter.

There's also no Ravi in the film, Margot's (Janel Parrish) college boyfriend that she brings home for a visit in the book.

Stormy dies

Speaking of missing characters, Stormy (Holland Taylor) appears in the final book a couple of times, and then, when she dies, Lara Jean helps organize a service for her at the retirement community to give her a proper goodbye. (This is another place where John appears because, in the books, Stormy is his grandmother.)

Location, Location, Location

This isn't entirely new. The books take place in Virginia, the movies in Oregon. But that means, when it comes to Lara Jean's college dreams, things are a bit different. In the film, she and Peter plan to go to Stanford together, and when she doesn't get in, she ends up at NYU. In the books, their big plan is to attend UVA as a couple, and when she isn't accepted, she ends up at UNC, so not quite so far away. Otherwise, the ending is very similar.

More Gen

The film focused a lot more on Lara Jean and Gen (Emilija Baranac) mending their relationship, which included Gen ending up at NYU with Lara Jean. Gen was simply less of a factor in the book.

Promposal

In the book, Peter asked Lara Jean to prom at the top of the Empire State Building. In the film, he did it with a stack of pancakes at their favorite diner. It's also worth noting that their song in the book is Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

Image zoom Credit: KATIE YU/NETFLIX

Dan and Trina

For one thing, the Korea trip happens after senior year in the book, so clearly Dan (John Corbett) doesn't propose to Trina (Sarayu Rao) when they return. Rather, in the book, he takes Trina on a hike and proposes while Lara Jean, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), and Peter hide nearby and record the whole thing.

Sex

One of the biggest changes is that, in the book, Lara Jean and Peter never sleep together. They come very close during Beach Week — a graduation tradition that involves a bunch of seniors drinking at Nags Head — but they end up fighting, much in the way things happen after prom in the film. However, in the film, they get a second chance after Dan and Trina's wedding, which does not happen in the book.

Peter's mom

In the book, Peter's mom played a big part in Lara Jean wondering if she and Peter should stay together in college after she essentially asks Lara Jean to break up with her son.