The best music documentaries of all time

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019)

If this film about Beyoncé headlining 2018 Coachella were just a concert film, it would go down as one of the most astounding, triumphant musical performances ever. Homecoming, expertly pieced together from the singer's two-night stint headlining the festival (the only Black woman to have done so) also serves as testament to the ambition and costs of spectacle. There's a reason why that year's festival became known as "Beychella."

Directed by Beyoncé herself, the film kicks off with an explosive entrance, with Beyoncé revealing the enormous backup band she'd been rehearsing with for eight grueling months — a 100-strong mix of marching band performers, steppers, and dancers, all culled from the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) whose long musical and cultural traditions the singer celebrates throughout. Flashbacks to that rehearsal process (complete with an increasingly ominous countdown to Coachella) see even Beyoncé wondering if she can pull off her grand plans in the wake of the difficult, C-section birth of twins that saw her canceling the year before. What she and her massive team pull off is one of the most rousing (and, to the traditionally white Coachella crowd, undoubtedly eye-opening) tributes to Black music — and the indefatigable Beyoncé — anyone could have imagined.

Homecoming is available on Netflix.