The best horror movies of the 2010s

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods, one of the most subversive horror movies of the 2010s, was actually made in 2009. As director Drew Goddard told EW upon its 2012 release, the film's release was delayed by more than two years due to the bankruptcy of its original studio, MGM. The waiting game is no fun, but there was one silver lining: During the gap between production and release, Cabin star Chris Hemsworth picked up Marvel's Mjölnir and became one of Hollywood's biggest stars. That gave Goddard's oddball horror-comedy, co-written with Joss Whedon, a boost when it finally entered into a genre landscape overrun with insipid sequels and grisly purveyors of sepia-toned torture.

There's an argument to be made that Cabin in the Woods' winks at the genre it's simultaneously exploiting and satirizing serve to defang the horror — you can read that argument in EW's review — which is probably why its latter half leans so hard on the ingenuity of its creature design. It's also got one hell of a twist, though Goddard made a point to EW that the twist itself isn't as important as the "escalation." Let's put it this way: It's not too often your run-of-the-mill slasher evolves into something Lovecraft could perhaps not have dreamt up.

If you enjoyed The Cabin in the Woods, you might also like: The Evil Dead or Evil Dead 2, streaming on Tubi.