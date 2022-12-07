The 10 best horror movies of 2022

2. Barbarian

In a world where trailers routinely spoil plot points that occur deep into a film's duration, Disney and 20th Century created a box office hit out of Barbarian by telling potential audiences next to nothing when it came to the movie's second and third acts. And how very grateful we should be for that. Among the cinematic treats of the year was watching this sleeper hit from the Whitest Kids U' Know sketch troupe member Zach Cregger with almost no idea what was going to happen. In the same spirit, we won't elaborate further, except to say that Justin Long is always welcome in any horror movie he chooses.