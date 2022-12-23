The best Christmas movies on Peacock

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Clocking in at only 26 minutes long, this old-school animated version of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas was technically released as a CBS television special, but the story is such a classic, we're including it here anyway. Premiering a mere nine years after Seuss' book was first published, the story of the Grinch who tried to destroy Christmas for the good people of Whoville — only to be undone by the spirit of the holiday — was so beloved, it became part of CBS' annual Christmas programming, replaying every year until 1988.

Featuring the voice of Boris Karloff as the ill-intentioned Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas has carved out a spot on the Christmas content Mount Rushmore, alongside such animated specials as A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

