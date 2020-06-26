The Beach House trailer teases a body horror nightmare
The terror tale stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryanne Nagel.
In the new horror movie The Beach House, Emily and Randall escape to the latter's beach house to reconnect only for their off-season trip to be interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but events take an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.
The Beach House is written and directed by Jeffrey A. Brown and stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Maryanne Nagel, and Jake Webber from Zack Snyder's 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake. The film is produced by Andrew Corkin, Tyler Davidson, and Sophia Lin with music by Roly Porter.
The Beach House debuts on Shudder in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland July 9. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new members with promo code SHUTIN.
Exclusively watch the film's trailer above.
Related content:
Comments