The Beach House trailer teases a body horror nightmare

In the new horror movie The Beach House, Emily and Randall escape to the latter's beach house to reconnect only for their off-season trip to be interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but events take an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.