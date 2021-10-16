Robert Pattinson is 'vengeance' in new The Batman trailer

The latest footage offers more glimpses at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell's incredible transformation as the Penguin.

Robert Pattinson's wages a vengeful war against crime in The Batman trailer.

The new trailer for Matt Reeves' dark and gritty Batman reboot was released during DC FanDome Saturday, and contains a lot more footage than the teaser we got at the virtual fan event last year. Most notably, the spot reveals many new looks at Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, and offers some insight into her relationship with Pattinson's tortured caped crusader.

"Maybe we aren't so different," Selina tells Bruce in between shots of them standing on rooftops, which is canonically Batman and Catwoman's favorite hangout. "Who are you under there?"

"I am vengeance," Batman replies in another scene.

The Batman we see in the trailer feels more violent and brutal than the ones we've seen on screen recently, which gives the impression that the movie is really focusing on the character's war on crime, but without some of the more fantastical elements. "

"Right from the beginning, there's a desperation to it. He's really working out this rage," said Pattinson during DC FanDome. "He doesn't have a much control over his personality. The delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he's doing when he's putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it's a little bit out of control. He hasn't quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it."

Elsewhere in the trailer, we also see even more glimpses of Andy Serkis as Alfred, teases of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) enigmatic evil scheme, and Colin Farrell's remarkable transformation into Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, who has a nasty run-in with the Bat at the end of the trailer.

As has been teased repeatedly, The Batman isn't an origin story, but it does focus on a younger version of the character who is at the beginning of his crime-fighting career.

"It's about the early days of him being Batman and he's very far from being perfect," Reeves said during last year's DC FanDome event. "One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins. It's a detective story, a mystery, it's got, of course, action, and it's incredibly personal for him. He's kind of a growing legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He's not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he's perceived ... What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Watch the trailer above — and stay tuned for EW's in-depth breakdown.

The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022.

