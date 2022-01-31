Riddler crashes a funeral in The Batman extended scene

The Batman Close this dialog window Streaming Options

What kind of person would crash a funeral, in the literal sense, with a car and explosives? Riddler, that's who.

The Batman director Matt Reeves released an extended scene from his upcoming movie after an apparent leak.

"Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k," Reeves tweeted Sunday. "#AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!"

The sequence shows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) attending a funeral when he's approached by Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). She's running for political office in Gotham City and notices Wayne hasn't been as philanthropic as his late parents once were. But Wayne is distracted.

He's focused on a little boy sitting in the front row. There's an unspoken empathetic bond between them because, we're not sure if you heard, but Wayne's parents were killed in front of him when he was just a little boy. He can't linger on it too long, though, because things take a turn.

The mournful event is ruined when Riddler (Paul Dano) sends a car careening through the building to crash right next to the coffin. The man driving is District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), whom Gotham PD Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) remarked has been missing.

A ringing phone is duct taped to his hand, bombs adorn his neck, and a sign on his chest reads, "To the Batman." Wayne's got his work cut out for him.

The Batman features a rogues gallery of famous DC Comics characters, including Catwoman/Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), mobster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell). Andy Serkis also stars as Wayne's longtime butler, Alfred.

The film involves Riddler terrorizing the city of Gotham. Whatever the reason, it all seems to track back to the Wayne family.

Watch the clip above.

