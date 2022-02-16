Knight Moves: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz take flight in The Batman

Both actors were feeling the pressure that day. "The chemistry read was really intense," Kravitz, 33, tells EW. They had to perform one of several intimate exchanges Batman and Selina have in the film, the scene also serving as Kravitz's audition because The Batman director Matt Reeves chose to meet with her before the Big Little Lies star even read a single line. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least," she says. Her first task? The seemingly simple act of taking off a motorcycle helmet. "That totally spun me into a little bit of anxiety," she recalls. "It's wildly complicated to take off a helmet and look cool, not have it get stuck on your head, or your hair look funny. I was convinced that was going to be my downfall."