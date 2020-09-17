The Batman resumes filming (for now...)
The Dark Knight rises again.
Filming on The Batman has resumed after the production was shut down due to star Robert Pattinson's bout with COVID-19.
“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said.
Matt Reeves' film originally began shooting in January, then halted in March, then resumed in early September, and then shut down again shortly thereafter. The movie stars Pattinson as the titular superhero and shows a dark, gritty, and violent new take on the iconic superhero.
"It’s about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect," Reeves told fans during the FanDome event. "One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins. It's a detective story, a mystery... it's got, of course, action, and it's incredibly personal for him. He's kind of a growing legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He's not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he's perceived... What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed."
The Batman is the latest iteration of the Caped Crusader and stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. Reeves says Dano's Riddler and Kravitz's Catwoman will be very different than any versions we've seen before.
The Batman is scheduled to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.
