The Batman continues box office rule with a vengeance, earns half a billion worldwide

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is the No. 1 film at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row, earning an additional $36.8 million this weekend and bringing the North American total to a formidable $300.1 million.

Upon its March 4 debut, director Matt Reeves' neo-noir adaptation became the second-biggest pandemic-era opening, crossing the $100 million mark with $128.5 million, per Comscore. Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the first, earning $253 million during its December opening weekend.

The Batman also hit the half a billion mark this weekend globally, earning $598.1 million worldwide by Sunday. In Reeves' iteration, Pattinson dons the famed Batsuit as he investigates the murder of political figures by the elusive Riddler (Paul Dano). Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman in the film, which also features Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis.

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

Meanwhile, fellow superhero Spider-Man, who broke pandemic records and dominated the box office for much of December, is no longer in the top five following some new debuts. Spider-Man: No Way Home still remains perched atop the top 10, however, coming in at sixth place in the domestic box office with an additional $3.2 million, bringing the North American total to $797 million overall.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, based on a Japanese manga series by Gege Akutami, debuted at No. 2 across North America with a solid $17.6 million. The film from director Sunghoo Park follows a high school teen at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School for sorcerers as he tries to gain control of a cursed spirit. It's followed by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted, which brought in an additional $8 million by weekend's end.

Director Ti West's horror slasher X, his first film in six years and first horror title in almost a decade, had a bloody good debut in fourth place with $4.4 million. Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi star in X as a group of actors who find themselves fighting for their lives after they set out to make an adult film in rural Texas. Channing Tatum's Dog rounded out the top five, bringing in an additional $4.1 million at the domestic box office by Sunday.

