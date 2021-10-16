15 notable moments we spotted in The Batman trailer

The mission above all else

At one point in the trailer, Pattinson's hero declares, "it doesn't matter what happens to me," which provides some insight into how dedicated he is to his his mission. It's likely this is a reference to how Bruce vowed to avenge his parents' "deaths by spending the rest of my life warring on criminals." If that means his death, then so be it because Bruce doesn't really matter anymore.

"He doesn't have much control over his personality," said Pattinson during DC FanDome. "The delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he's doing when he's putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it's a little bit out of control. He hasn't quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it."